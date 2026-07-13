Paradiem LLC Buys Shares of 29,515 Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,515 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,681,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,725,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,006,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $686,049,000 after purchasing an additional 692,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $549,158,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE A opened at $134.57 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

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About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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