Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 732,917 Shares of Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,715 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 732,917 shares during the period. Enovis comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 3.09% of Enovis worth $40,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $83,435,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovis by 682.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enovis by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 508,971 shares of the company's stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,711 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $9,878,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $8,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enovis from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Enovis in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,200 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. This represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,084. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovis Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE:ENOV opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Enovis Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Enovis's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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