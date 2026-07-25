Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 697,010 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL - Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 697,010 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho makes up about 1.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.24% of QuidelOrtho worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 322.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 555.2% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $619.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

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