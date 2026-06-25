Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,659 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to lift its third-quarter dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, a signal of confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Article Title

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to lift its third-quarter dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, a signal of confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: News that several large banks, including Wells Fargo, are planning dividend increases and stock buybacks supports sentiment around the banking sector and reinforces expectations for capital return to shareholders. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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