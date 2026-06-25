Park National Corp OH Acquires 6,810 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,868 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

AMZN stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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