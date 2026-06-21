Park National Corp OH Buys 5,580 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:COF opened at $201.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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