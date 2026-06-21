Park National Corp OH Has $17.16 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,182 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 43,191 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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