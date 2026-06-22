Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after purchasing an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

TSM opened at $462.80 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $465.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $248,737 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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