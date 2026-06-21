Park National Corp OH Purchases 14,108 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,435 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, announced or reiterated securities class actions against Zoetis, with claims tied to alleged misstatements and omissions about product adoption during the January 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and suggested investors who bought ZTS during the class period may have suffered losses, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted ZTS recently outperformed the broader market, but that commentary was largely backward-looking and did not change the heavier focus on litigation headlines. Article Title

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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