Park State Asset Management Purchases 6,024 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Park State Asset Management increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,333 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for approximately 4.3% of Park State Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park State Asset Management's holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,293 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 279.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 135.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 112,859 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Align Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.62 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.06 billion, ahead of expectations and up 4.3% year over year. Non-GAAP margins also improved. Align Technology Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.62 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.06 billion, ahead of expectations and up 4.3% year over year. Non-GAAP margins also improved. Positive Sentiment: Clear-aligner momentum remains strong: Record Invisalign shipments and continued expansion of digital workflows support Align’s core growth strategy. Management highlighted increased adoption of connected orthodontic tools and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. ALGN Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Digital Growth Push

Record Invisalign shipments and continued expansion of digital workflows support Align’s core growth strategy. Management highlighted increased adoption of connected orthodontic tools and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Board and strategic changes could enhance shareholder value: Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review following discussions with Elliott Investment Management. The initiatives may improve governance, efficiency and capital allocation. Align Technology to overhaul board following engagement with Elliott

Align plans to add three independent directors and conduct an operational review following discussions with Elliott Investment Management. The initiatives may improve governance, efficiency and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Digital orthodontics remains a long-term focus: At its 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit, Align presented its “Beyond Possible” vision for connected digital orthodontics, emphasizing integration of Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The event reinforces the company’s strategy but provides limited immediate financial impact. Align Technology Hosts 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit

At its 2026 Invisalign Ortho Summit, Align presented its “Beyond Possible” vision for connected digital orthodontics, emphasizing integration of Invisalign, iTero scanners and exocad software. The event reinforces the company’s strategy but provides limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Near-term concerns temper the earnings beat: Third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line but was viewed as slightly below some expectations. Investors are also monitoring scanner pricing pressure and weaker systems performance, which could limit revenue growth and offset clear-aligner strength. Needham maintained a Hold rating, citing capped near-term upside. Align Technology Hold Rating Maintained

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Align Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $173.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $200.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Further Reading

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