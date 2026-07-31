Park State Asset Management Raises Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Park State Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 3.9% of Park State Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Park State Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Qualys worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3,948.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,365 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Get Qualys alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair cut Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.71 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $167.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $139,505.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,519.13. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $138,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,215 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,479.60. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,228 shares of company stock worth $9,457,674. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualys wasn't on the list.

While Qualys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here