Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Holdings Lifted by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 747.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $963.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $907.23 and its 200-day moving average is $927.50. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $692.02 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,026.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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