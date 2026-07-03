Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,451,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,674,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,874,862,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $963.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $692.02 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $907.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $927.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,026.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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