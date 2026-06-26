Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 51,562 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,332 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 51,562 shares during the period. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after buying an additional 4,079,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,977,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 370,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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