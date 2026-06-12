Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,613 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.28% of AutoZone worth $716,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company's stock.

More AutoZone News

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoZone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for AutoZone to $150.59 from $149.47, suggesting slightly stronger expected full-year profitability. AutoZone stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for AutoZone to $150.59 from $149.47, suggesting slightly stronger expected full-year profitability. Neutral Sentiment: AutoZone’s latest quarterly report beat earnings expectations, with EPS of $38.07 topping consensus, though revenue came in a bit below estimates. What's Behind AutoZone's Earnings Surprise This Quarter?

AutoZone’s latest quarterly report beat earnings expectations, with EPS of $38.07 topping consensus, though revenue came in a bit below estimates. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted AutoZone as part of a broader “stocks to watch” list, which does not appear to include company-specific new catalysts. Utility Stocks To Watch Today - June 8th

One article highlighted AutoZone as part of a broader “stocks to watch” list, which does not appear to include company-specific new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple forward earnings estimates for AutoZone, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, FY2027, and FY2028, which can weigh on investor confidence about future growth. AutoZone stock page

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,086.55 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,928.11 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,373.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,517.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $35.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,345.00 to $4,096.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AutoZone from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4,040.87.

View Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 165 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,826,568.64. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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