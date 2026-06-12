Parnassus Investments LLC Has $28.81 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,581 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Teradyne worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 25.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,701,000 after acquiring an additional 548,140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $381.40 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $362.42 and its 200-day moving average is $290.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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