Parnassus Investments LLC Has $406.01 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 322,345 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Verisk Analytics worth $406,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after buying an additional 158,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after buying an additional 3,013,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,505 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $426,185,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $314.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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