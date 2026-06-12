Parnassus Investments LLC Has $56.49 Million Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,351 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 47,023 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $56,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.38.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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