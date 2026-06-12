Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,829 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $97,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $319.21 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $318.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.42. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $374.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $572.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions.

Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions. Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth.

Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum.

Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa.

Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa. Neutral Sentiment: Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured.

Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat product news, the stock has been trading lower, likely reflecting profit-taking and investor caution about whether these AI initiatives will translate into near-term revenue.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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