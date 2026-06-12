Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,669 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

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