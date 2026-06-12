Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,394 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 282,860 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of S&P Global worth $914,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $424.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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