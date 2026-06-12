Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,789 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $110,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.01.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $364.81. The company has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $283.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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