Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 510,516 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,105 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 510,516 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $917,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $134,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $475.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $479.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.09. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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