Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 534,040 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 534,040 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $829,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,101,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $635,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,050 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 96,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 16,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 356,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,204,069.76. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total value of $1,247,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,901,331.18. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $552.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $557.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Trending Headlines about Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here