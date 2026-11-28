Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,960 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $182,897,769,000 after buying an additional 28,321,085 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,547,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total value of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total value of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,063.12. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.42 and a 1-year high of $360.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $343.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Top Apple Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

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