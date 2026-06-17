&PARTNERS Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

&PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,451 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in Netflix were worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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