Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 25,847 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,676 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 2.8% of Partners Group Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $40,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $79.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,377,154.28. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,869 shares of company stock worth $8,814,067. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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