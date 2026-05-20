Partners Group Holding AG Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,202 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,651,484 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG's holdings in NU were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NU by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

NU Stock Down 0.1%

NU opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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