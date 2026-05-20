Partners Group Holding AG Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,645 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 13,583 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QSR alerts: Sign Up

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,924.66. This represents a 52.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,877,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,956,471.05. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,490 shares of company stock valued at $32,375,140. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Restaurant Brands International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Restaurant Brands International wasn't on the list.

While Restaurant Brands International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here