&PARTNERS Grows Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

&PARTNERS raised its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,598 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the period. &PARTNERS's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $48,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $2,566,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 58,605 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,844,858 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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