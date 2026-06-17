&PARTNERS Purchases 36,800 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

&PARTNERS raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,621 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $57,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $395.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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