Passumpsic Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 5,067 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. GE Vernova makes up about 1.8% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,354,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.0%

GEV stock opened at $1,048.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $421.64 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $957.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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