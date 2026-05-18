Passumpsic Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 5,019 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,019 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $493.41 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.31. The company has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here