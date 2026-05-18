Passumpsic Savings Bank Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,695 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.5% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.84.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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