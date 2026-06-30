Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $984,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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