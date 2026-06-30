Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $502.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $619.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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