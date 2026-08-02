Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,302 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,058 shares of the construction company's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, CFO Matthew S. Filer bought 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,997. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Roeder bought 5,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.83 per share, with a total value of $505,022.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 42,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,701,771.01. This trade represents a 15.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,880. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.67. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.95 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Patrick Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Key Patrick Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Patrick Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Patrick Industries reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.29 per share , exceeding consensus estimates of $1.23–$1.24. Revenue of approximately $1.04 billion also surpassed expectations of about $995 million. Patrick Industries Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Patrick Industries reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of , exceeding consensus estimates of $1.23–$1.24. Revenue of approximately also surpassed expectations of about $995 million. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call, presentation and follow-up coverage are refocusing attention on demand trends across Patrick’s Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, with investors looking for evidence that the company can sustain performance despite uneven end-market conditions. Patrick Industries Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call, presentation and follow-up coverage are refocusing attention on demand trends across Patrick’s Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, with investors looking for evidence that the company can sustain performance despite uneven end-market conditions. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, quarterly EPS declined from $1.50 a year earlier, while revenue fell approximately 0.6% year over year. The company’s 3.74% net margin also highlights limited profitability, which may be contributing to investor caution. Patrick Industries Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Despite beating estimates, quarterly EPS declined from a year earlier, while revenue fell approximately year over year. The company’s 3.74% net margin also highlights limited profitability, which may be contributing to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading near its one-year low and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting that the earnings beat has not yet overcome broader concerns about growth and operating momentum.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

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