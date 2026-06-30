Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $1,145.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $830.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Article Title

Micron’s latest results and guidance continue to highlight strong AI memory demand, with analysts pointing to pricing strength, tight supply, and multi-year customer contracts that improve visibility. Positive Sentiment: Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Article Title

Several firms have lifted price targets on MU after the earnings beat, reflecting expectations for continued earnings growth and a prolonged memory supercycle. Positive Sentiment: Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Commentary comparing Micron to “the new Nvidia” and calling it a top AI infrastructure stock is adding to bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Article Title

Micron is also being mentioned as part of broader AI leadership rotation and sector momentum, which keeps the stock in focus even as traders reassess where the next leg of the AI trade goes. Negative Sentiment: Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Shares are facing pressure from reports that OpenAI may delay its public debut, while a separate class-action lawsuit accusing Micron and peers of price gouging has also weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New semiconductor spending plans in South Korea from Samsung and SK Hynix are being viewed as a longer-term competitive threat, adding a reason for investors to question how durable Micron’s pricing power will be. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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