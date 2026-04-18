Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $281.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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