Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 1,750.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 86,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rockwell Automation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,043,282.87. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,525.72. This trade represents a 16.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $476.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $486.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $445.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $457.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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