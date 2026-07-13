PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.96 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $162.02 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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