Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 218.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,546 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $345,101,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $265,419,000 after buying an additional 275,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,682 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $248,551,000 after buying an additional 343,494 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,371 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $99,500,000 after buying an additional 70,208 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 604,090 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $96,878,000 after acquiring an additional 138,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Paycom Software Trading Up 0.4%

Paycom Software stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $248.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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