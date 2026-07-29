Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC is Sylebra Capital LLC's 4th Largest Position

Sylebra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,045 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 287,711 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 10.8% of Sylebra Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Paycom Software worth $83,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Inc increased its position in Paycom Software by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 40,794 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170,854 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,286 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 238,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Paycom Software from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $248.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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