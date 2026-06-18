Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,801 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 33,772 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the software maker's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,662 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $248.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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