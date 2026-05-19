Payden & Rygel Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel's holdings in Visa were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,059,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,954 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,091,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Up 2.3%

V stock opened at $333.14 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $597.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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