Payden & Rygel Has $372,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 33,770 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $10,244,764,000 after buying an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,285,608,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,891,845,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total transaction of $1,378,335.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,006 shares in the company, valued at $14,940,238.14. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 138,894 shares of company stock worth $29,902,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here