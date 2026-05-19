Payden & Rygel Has $7.85 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3,300.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,030 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,528 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,232 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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