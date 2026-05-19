Payden & Rygel Lowers Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel's holdings in Exelon were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 32.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,299,000 after buying an additional 5,554,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after buying an additional 393,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,659,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,825,000 after buying an additional 833,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,030,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,499,000 after buying an additional 681,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Get Exelon alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exelon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exelon wasn't on the list.

While Exelon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here