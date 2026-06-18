PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL is 7G Capital Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

7G Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 3.4% of 7G Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 7G Capital Management LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 15,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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