PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,369 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.5% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded PayPal to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $42,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,415,042.70. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,612 shares of company stock valued at $484,534. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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